Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Down 2.5%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 2,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

