Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

Morneau Shepell Inc (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Morneau Shepell stock remained flat at $$20.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Morneau Shepell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

