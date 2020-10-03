Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £2,645.73 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,645.73 ($3,457.11).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 237 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599.75 ($2,090.36).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 708 ($9.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 598.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 825 ($10.78).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1780.0000605 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

