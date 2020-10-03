Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.06. Approximately 11,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 29,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

