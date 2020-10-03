Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.08 or 0.05422910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00058242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

