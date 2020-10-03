Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (ETR:MUV2) Shares Down 0.5%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (ETR:MUV2)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €214.20 ($252.00) and last traded at €215.60 ($253.65). Approximately 403,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €216.60 ($254.82).

The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €215.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.