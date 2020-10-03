Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.49. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,646.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $41,180.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,658 shares of company stock worth $1,155,066 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,134 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,398,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

