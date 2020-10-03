Namecoin Price Up 5.6% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00003694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $5.74 million and $369.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,543.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.02089046 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00609532 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013137 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

