National Bank Financial Boosts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$41.50

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.75 to C$41.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$42.11 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.38 and a 52 week high of C$42.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 52.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

