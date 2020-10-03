Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NAV has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NAV stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -488.83 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

