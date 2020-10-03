Neenah (NYSE:NP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NP. ValuEngine cut Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.33.

Neenah stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $642.51 million, a P/E ratio of -152.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Neenah by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neenah by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Neenah by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

