Neil Acworth Sells 353,920 Shares of GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) Stock

GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) insider Neil Acworth sold 353,920 shares of GRC International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £70,784 ($92,491.83).

GRC International Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.69.

Get GRC International Group alerts:

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX (4.67) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.