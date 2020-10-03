NEM (XEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.94 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $22.94 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and B2BX.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Indodax, Liquid, Koineks, Bitbns, Binance, Kryptono, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, BTC-Alpha, COSS, CoinTiger, Crex24, Exrates, OKEx, YoBit, Upbit, Kuna, Iquant, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Cryptomate, B2BX, Bithumb, Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

