Neo (NEO) Price Tops $17.81

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Neo coin can now be bought for $17.81 or 0.00168940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, DragonEX, OKEx and BitMart. Neo has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $420.71 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.01523621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Exrates, Bitfinex, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, TDAX, Liquid, Koinex, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Upbit, Ovis, OTCBTC, DragonEX, LBank, BitMart, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, CoinEx, Kucoin, Bitinka, Gate.io, Coinrail, OKEx, CoinBene, Bitbns, BigONE, Tidebit, BitForex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bibox, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Coinnest and COSS.

