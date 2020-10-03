NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $90.60 to $108.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,811,000 after purchasing an additional 494,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,048.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,275 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $144,832,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NetEase by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 742,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,318,000 after acquiring an additional 221,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,453.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 182,409 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.10. 1,645,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,488. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.