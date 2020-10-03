NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $236,940.00 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $611,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $936.59 million, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.11. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NetGear by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NetGear by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 212.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.