Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Hits $30.13 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $30.13 million and $1.17 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00087291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.01523781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00169387 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 30,473,219 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

