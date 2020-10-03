New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.82.

EDU stock opened at $154.15 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after purchasing an additional 504,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,332,000 after purchasing an additional 496,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

