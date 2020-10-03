New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital cut shares of New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Pacific Metals from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of New Pacific Metals stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. New Pacific Metals has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

