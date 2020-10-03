New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. New Relic reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of NEWR opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90.

In other news, COO Michael J. Christenson purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,527. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 276.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

