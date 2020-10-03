Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.17.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.