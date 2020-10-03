Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Tuesday.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 449.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 377.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.84 million and a PE ratio of -187.41. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

