NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 965,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NMI by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

NMI stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 1,047,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.95. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

