Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.59.
NYSE:NOK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 580,096 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 942,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
