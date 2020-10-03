Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.59.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 580,096 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 942,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

