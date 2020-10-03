Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ NVUS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Novus Therapeutics shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 5th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 2nd.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

