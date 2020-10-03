Novus Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 5th (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 5th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Novus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Novus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

