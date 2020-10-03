Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUS. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after buying an additional 737,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after buying an additional 215,271 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

