NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Trading Up 0.5%

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 22,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

