Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 676,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,648. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

