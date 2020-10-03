Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 134,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,651. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $214,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 236,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,542.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

