Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 1,438,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,118. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $90,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

