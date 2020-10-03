Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JGH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 55,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,227. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.