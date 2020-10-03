Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has increased its dividend payment by 238.7% over the last three years.

JHB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

