Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

