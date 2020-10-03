Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 300,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.77.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.