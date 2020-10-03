Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has increased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JPS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 697,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

