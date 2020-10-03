Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JRI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 51,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,163. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

