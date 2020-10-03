Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 2nd

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 51,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,213. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $277,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 78,642 shares of company stock worth $970,764 in the last three months.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

