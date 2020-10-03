Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 51,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,213. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,050.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 78,642 shares of company stock valued at $970,764.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

