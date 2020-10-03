Nyerium (NYEX) Market Capitalization Hits $6,567.92

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market cap of $6,567.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026372 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003479 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003861 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000492 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,054,458 coins and its circulating supply is 31,169,830 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

