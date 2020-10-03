Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $569.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 55.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 152.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

