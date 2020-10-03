Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OSPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Onespan has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $864.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Onespan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Onespan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onespan by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onespan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Onespan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

