Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $454.29 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Ontology has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $454.29 million and $136.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00005710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io and Koinex.

related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000386 BTC.



Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,650,770 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork



Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BCEX, Indodax, Upbit, Hotbit, Bibox, OKEx, Kucoin, Koinex, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

