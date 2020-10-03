Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $23,318,762. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

