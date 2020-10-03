Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

