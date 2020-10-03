Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Trading Down 1.9%

Ovoca Bio PLC (LON:OVB)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.18 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 13,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 202,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 30.81 and a current ratio of 33.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.16.

About Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc focuses on development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing Libicore, a medication for treatment of female sexual dysfunction. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

