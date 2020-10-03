Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Raised to $12.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PACB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

PACB stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

