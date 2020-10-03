Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56. 27,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 14,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals in Washington and Oregon, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, personal loans, and home equity line of credit.

