Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

PCRX opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -238.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,520,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

