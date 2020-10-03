Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Park City Group has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

